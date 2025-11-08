Travel Disruptions Widen as FAA Cuts Flights — Orlando Hospitality Industry Responds

, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is one of 40 airports having to reduce flights by ten percent because of the government shutdown.

Most airlines have already notified guests of cancelled or delayed flights. You can find what each airline is doing here.

On Friday, Channel 9 learned that some hotels and resorts are making it easier for people dealing with unexpected changes.

Spokespeople for Hilton Hotels and Rosen Hotels and Resorts confirmed they are waiving their change fees for guests who can prove they were on a cancelled flight.

“Our founder, the late Harris Rosen, was a firm believer in always doing the right thing for our guests and associates. So, if a flight is cancelled through no fault of the guests and they can show us proof from the airline, we will work with them to accommodate stay, without penalty,” said Jennifer Rice-Palmer: vice president of guest contact with Rosen Hotel and Resorts.

Meanwhile, a Hilton Spokesperson said in a statement:

“For guests whose travel plans to, from, or through the United States are affected by Federal Aviation Authority flight reductions, modification and cancellation penalties may be waived for reservations arriving Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. We encourage guests to contact 1-800-HILTONS for assistance with their bookings. Guest will be required to submit their requests and proof of cancellation to ga.topic@hilton.com “

Travel agents told Channel 9 that Orlando’s major theme parks generally offer flexibility in situations like this as well.

Per the travel experts, Disney is allowing for exceptions to their typical cancellation policy.

If a guest is unable to travel for a Walt Disney World theme park reservation, they can use that value for another date and will be refunded if they are unable to return.

According to one agent, Disney hotels are also offering greater flexibility “Guest should call reservations to work out date of arrival and refunds.”

Meanwhile, thus far Universal Orlando Resorts is adhering to their terms and conditions, including non-refundable tickets.

“As a standard practice, we work with our guests to provide assistance for travel needs that may arise,” said a Universal Spokesperson.

For anyone flying to a cruise:

Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Norwegian, and Carnival Cruises are all keeping their cancellation policies the same. It’s a big reason travel experts advise it could be worth it to buy that travel insurance.

See each cruise line’s statement below:

Carnival:

“While Carnival understands that unexpected travel delays can happen, our cancellation policies remain the same in the event of a delayed or canceled flight. For guests who are flying to join their cruise, we always recommend arriving the day before and buying travel insurance for added protection. For any specific matters, guests should contact their travel advisor or Carnival directly at 1-800-CARNIVAL.”

Oceania Cruises/Regent Seven Seas Cruises:

“Oceania Cruises/Regent Seven Seas Cruises remain committed to supporting our guests and ensuring their cruise experience proceeds as smoothly as possible. In light of the current government shutdown, which is contributing to increased flight delays and cancellations, we encourage travelers to closely monitor their flight status, utilizing their airlines’ official mobile app where possible. If air was purchased with Oceania/Regent Seven Seas Cruises, our team is here to assist should disruptions occur. If flights were booked independently with an airline, please contact them for any support needed. As always, we strongly recommend arriving at the port of embarkation at least one day prior to sailing to allow for any unforeseen travel delays.”

Norwegian Cruise Line:

“We are aware that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced reduced airspace flight capacity at several U.S. airports beginning Nov. 7, 2025, due to staffing shortages resulting from the government shutdown. As such we are closely monitoring the potential impact this may have to guest flights. We are proactively rescheduling guests booked through our air program whose cruise vacations may be interrupted due to potential flight delays or cancellations. For guests who purchased flights independently, we encourage them to closely monitor all communications from the airline, to sign up for any flight notifications available by the airline and to contact them directly for any updates. If guests’ travel plans are interrupted due to this reduction in flight capacity, they should contact their insurance travel provider to understand coverage available. Our team remains committed to assisting guests to the best of our ability to minimize any interruption to their cruise plans as much as possible, given the unexpected circumstance.”

