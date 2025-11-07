Flight reductions now underway at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Friday, Orlando International Airport must reduce flights under a new FAA emergency order aimed at easing stress on air traffic control.

OIA is one of 40 U.S. airports impacted by that order.

By Nov. 14, airlines must cut 10% of their operations — or face $75,000 fines per over-limit flight.

As of Friday morning, 29 flights at OIA were already impacted — 12 of them departures.

The FAA said the cuts are needed to maintain safety, calling air traffic control a “zero-mistake” operation.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority issued a statement to WFTV Friday morning regarding the order, that read, in part:

“This is expected to result in fewer arrivals and departures at MCO, which should slow the rate of activity in the National Airspace System and assist airports that are experiencing staffing challenges. Ultimately, this order maintains the highest level of safety.

To this point, Orlando International has been fortunate that federal airport employees have continued to come to work and there has been minimal impact to airport operations. We deeply appreciate our federal partners for their commitment.

The reduction in flights is likely to impact passengers, unfortunately, and we ask that they check directly with their airlines regarding delays and cancellations.

The airport will be fully staffed to assist as much as possible during this time."

Travelers should check with their airlines for updates and know they’re entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled or significantly delayed.

