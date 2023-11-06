Trendy Winter Park property snagged by Demetree Real Estate Services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of the region’s most prominent real estate players has acquired neighboring properties in Winter Park’s trendy Hannibal Square district, just west of its historic downtown along Park Avenue.

A deed posted Oct. 30 to Orange County public record shows that DRE - Hannibal Square 1 LLC paid $20.6 million to ORC Hannibal Square LLC on Oct. 26 for the buildings at 362 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 444 W. New England Ave. The properties are collectively called The Plaza at Hannibal Square.

DRE - Hannibal Square 1 is registered to Mary Demetree, owner of Demetree Real Estate Services in Winter Park, one of the area’s well-known developers and landowners.

