Trial to begin for Deltona man accused of abusing special needs children

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial for a Deltona man accused of sexually abusing children will start Monday.

James Grover, who founded a special needs program, is accused of targeting young boys from 2010 until his arrest in 2024.

Investigators allege that Grover used his position in the Special Needs Advocacy Program to exploit children who trusted him.

According to arrest documents, Grover gave gifts as a reward for volunteering with his organization.

He allegedly took at least two victims on Carnival cruises where the abuse occurred.

Grover also served as a group director for Autism on the Seas, a separate nonprofit that develops cruise vacations for people with special needs, until 2013.

