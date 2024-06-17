Trial to begin for registered sex offender accused of raping, trying to kill Orange County woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial is set to begin Monday for a man accused of raping and trying to kill an Orange County woman.

Orange County deputies arrested 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead in December of 2022.

Authorities say Whitehead offered a ride to a woman and then drove her to a secluded area and then assaulted her.

Read: 19 year old dies in shootout with deputies after killing his parents in Hillsborough County

“Personally, I would qualify him as a monster. That’s my personal take. The sheriff’s office, we do believe him to be a danger to the community,” said Cor. Evan Avila with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the attack was particularly violent. The victim reported fearing for her life.

Read: ‘It’s years worth of work gone’ Orlando business owner devastated after food truck was stolen

Whitehead faces charges including sexual battery, attempted first-degree murder, and kidnapping with the intent to inflict harm.

This isn’t Whitehead’s first run-in with the law. Court records show he’s a registered sex offender, convicted of a similar crime in the 1980s.

Read: Red Cross assists after apartment fire in Orlando

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group