Trial continues Wednesday for Ocala woman accused of shooting, killing mother of 4

OCALA, Fla. — Jurors in Marion County will hear witnesses for a second day on Wednesday in the trial of Susan Lorincz.

She is accused of killing Ajike Owens by shooting her through a locked door in June of last year.

Neighbors who witnessed the shooting testified in court Tuesday.

Watch: Lorincz trial prosecutors work to overcome sluggish start

Neighbors described a heated argument between the two women but denied hearing any threats.

A total of 12 people shared their testimony Tuesday in what was a busy day in court.

Watch: All-white jury seated in Susan Lorincz trial in Marion County

Prosecutors say Lorincz hid the gun that shot Owens in a trash can.

A forensics expert testified the door showed no signs of forced entry, contradicting the defense’s claim that Lorincz feared for her life.

Watch: Detectives interrogate Marion County woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor through door

The prosecution is building a case that Lorincz acted deliberately, not out of fear.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom on Wednesday and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group