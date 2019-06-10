Jury selection for trial of man accused of killing Winter Park caregiver to start Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection for the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver in 2017 is scheduled to start Monday.
Scott Nelson is accused of breaking into a Winter Park home, kidnapping Jennifer Lynn Fulford and then leaving her body – her face wrapped in duct tape and wrists and ankles tied – in Orlando.
Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer believes Nelson is at a disadvantage after an alleged confession he made.
While in prison, records show Nelson wrote a letter where he complained about a lack of food.
Officials said he offered to confess to other robberies and unsolved murders. In exchange, he requested more food, a private cell and a bottom bunk bed.
Defense attorneys said he thought police would help get him better conditions on the inside, and that's why he talked about Fulford's alleged murder and helped police locate a knife.
Defense attorneys unsuccessfully fought to get the confession thrown out of court. Prosecutors said he was never promised anything and was read his rights.
"Often in a prosecution a confession is the golden ticket to a conviction, more often than not a jury places great weight on the confession," Sheaffer said.
Leading up to the trial, Nelson had a chance to listen to plea offers but he declined.
Instead, his trial is set to start at 9 a.m. Monday.
"What you're going to see out of the starting gate is a very methodical jury selection process both from the state and the defense,” Sheaffer said. “They're going to weed out anyone who has heard something about this case and has formed a fixed opinion."
