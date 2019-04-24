ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge is hearing testimony to decide if the man accused of killing an Altamonte Springs woman is competent to stand trial.
Scott Nelson refused to show up to a competency hearing Wednesday, but Judge Keith White ordered Nelson to appear in court.
Scott Nelson refuses to come to court. The winter park nanny murder suspect is scheduled for a competency hearing today. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) April 24, 2019
Late Wednesday morning, Nelson was escorted into the courtroom.
Police said Nelson kidnapped and killed caregiver, Jennifer Fulford, outside her employer's Winter Park home in September 2017.
Three days after she disappeared, her body was found by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a wooded area near Fenton Street in Orange County.
Earlier this year, Nelson sent a letter to the judge that said he was competent to stand trial, but his lawyer disagreed.
A doctor testified by phone Wednesday that Nelson suffered a head injury and cannot use his brain effectively.
Nelson remains in prison on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges.
