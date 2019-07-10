Trial underway for man accused of live-streaming shootout with Orange County deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for a man who investigators said live-streamed a shootout with Orange County deputies in February is now underway.
Officials said a 23-year-old Laforest Gray Jr. pulled out a handgun, and fired at deputies during a domestic violence incident at the Citra at Windermere apartments near Silverlake Park Drive and Winter Garden Vineland Road.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they recovered a gun at the scene after neighbors reported seeing Gray pulling a woman by the hair in the street.
Gray previously told a judge it was all part of a sexual adventure between him and his wife.
During the trial Wednesday, deputies described how Gray wouldn't obey commands or show one of his hands when they arrived at the scene.
"I observed his right arm held down to his side, it was very tense and he would refuse our commands to show his right hand," said Deputy Nicholas Gramazio.
The video then appears to show Gray instructing his wife to stand between him and the deputies before the shooting. The woman was removed from the scene by a nearby deputy.
There were no injuries in the shooting and it allegedly took a police dog to get Gray to surrender 15 minutes after the incident.
A detective also told jurors that Gray remained confrontational at the hospital four hours later.
"Very confrontational, very loud, very combative," the detective said.
The detective said when Gray was finally taken to jail, he was still fighting to the point that he had to be pepper sprayed.
