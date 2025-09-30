Trooper hurt after crash involving stolen car on I-4

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-4 near Champions Gate.

Officials said the trooper driving a patrol car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the suspect and a passenger in a stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene.

The condition of the suspect and passenger in the stolen vehicle has not been disclosed.

Troopers said more details about the incident will be released later.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group