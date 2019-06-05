Troopers arrest Palm Bay man accused of fatal hit-and-run crash on SR 528

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man turned himself in Wednesday after a crash in February where he allegedly hit and killed a man in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said they arrested Dwayne Drayton after a hit-and-run crash that took the life of Robert Henschel, who was killed on State Road 528 on Feb. 23.
According to a report, Henschel was on the outside lane of eastbound S.R. 528 after his vehicle became disabled.
Troopers said a Dodge Charger struck Henschel as he was behind his vehicle and the driver took off.
After receiving tips through Crimeline, troopers discovered a car matching the description of the vehicle that also had Henschel’s DNA on it, investigators said.
Troopers said the Dodge Charger had been cleaned and there were signs that evidence had been removed.
Drayton was taken into custody in Orange County and is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and a felony charge of destroying evidence.
UPDATE: Troopers have just arrested 37 year old Dwayne Drayton for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He has been booked into the Orange County Jail. https://t.co/AAUCjInnFy— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 5, 2019
