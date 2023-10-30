Troopers: Bicyclist killed in accident along Orange Avenue early Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist crossed in front of an SUV when the bicyclist was hit and later died.

Troopers said they were called to Orange Avenue near Perking Road after midnight Monday.

When they arrived, they found a Toyota Highlander had hit a 38-year-old male who was riding a bike.

According to FHP, the bicyclist was initially heading southbound on Orange Ave. when they decided to move into the northbound lanes as the driver in the Highlander was approaching the area.

The driver in the Toyota attempted to swerve and miss the bicyclist but could not avoid the crash, according to troopers.

The bicyclist was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were not injured.

