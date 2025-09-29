Troopers investigate after driver crashes car into building in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Orange County overnight.

A car crashed into a building on Michigan Street in Orange County just after midnight, causing minor damage to the structure.

Troopers were seen in the area collecting evidence from the crash site.

Investigators are working to determine what led the driver to crash into the building.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

