Troopers investigate fatal crash on SR 520 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently working on a fatal crash along State Road 520 near Cox Road in Brevard County.

Update:

FHP said the crash happened around 7:47 p.m. on West King Street and Cox Road.

According to a news release, the crash involved a 2004 Cadillac and a 68-year-old pedestrian from Melbourne.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 51-year-old man, was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Troopers said the Melbourne man died at the scene.

There is currently a roadblock for the east lanes on King Street.

Previous story:

Troopers were on the scene just before 8 p.m. and had east lanes closed in the area while they investigated.

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details on the call.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.

