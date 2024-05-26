Troopers: Man dies after crash on OBT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old man has died following a crash on Orange Blossom Trail.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:27 a.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, a 2013 Kia Optima was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail approaching Jones Avenue, while a 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling southbound on OBT in the outside lane approaching Jones Avenue.

Investigators said the Kia Optima was traveling the wrong way and resulted in the front of the car to crash into the front of the Toyota Rav-4.

The Kia Optima driver was taken to Advent Health in Apopka and died, troopers said.

The Toyota Rav-4 driver and passenger were taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

