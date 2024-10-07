Troopers respond to deadly crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. at the intersection of Sand Lake and Turkey Lake roads.

Investigators said the crash involved a red SUV that struck a pedestrian.

Troopers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the roadway in the area will be blocked as troopers investigate the crash.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

