Stolen car involved in major crash during high-speed pursuit through Central Florida, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A stolen car fleeing law enforcement was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the stolen car driver led deputies and troopers on a chase through several Central Florida counties before ending in a major crash.

Osceola County told Polk County deputies about seven people who were inside a stolen grey Mitsubishi near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Champions Gate Boulevard in Polk County.

Polk County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers pursued the car through Osceola County and Orange County before the crash on Lee Road near I-4.

Deputies are planning to give another update around 9 a.m.

