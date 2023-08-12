Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Poinciana Boulevard at Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was walking from the east to the west shoulder of the road.

Troopers said the woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk, walked in front of the Chevrolet.

Investigators said the truck then hit the woman, and the driver fled.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman from Kissimmee, died at the scene.

Troopers said they found the car in a nearby parking lot.

FHP is still searching for the driver and investigating the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

See a map of the scene below:

