Troopers search for suspected hit-and-run driver after moped driver run over

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital Friday after state troopers said someone ran over her while she was riding a moped and left the scene.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. along Aloma Avenue and the woman was wearing a helmet at the time.

The victim has a broken pelvis and other injuries but is expected to survive, troopers said.

Troopers said Alyssa Harris was traveling westbound along Aloma Avenue, but as she approached Tuskawilla Road, she lost control.

“The bike overturns, she is ejected on the roadway and the moped ends on the shoulder,” said Lt. Kim Montes, with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said that's when they believe a Nissan Pathfinder approached the scene of the crash and hit Harris.

According to Montes, the suspect vehicle then “runs her over, dragging her for part of the way until she becomes dislodged from the vehicle.”

Troopers said the driver pulled into a gas station and got out of his car as other people watched.

The male driver then left the scene, investigators said.

Troopers said the victim was rushed to Central Florida Regional in serious condition.

“We don't suspect impairment in this crash. We think the roads were wet this morning,” Montes said.

Troopers went to the suspected driver's house Friday, but he was not at home. They said they will go back again tonight to question him.



