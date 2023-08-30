Troopers search for hit-and-run driver after deadly crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of West Sand Lake Road and South John Young Parkway.

According to witnesses, a 2020 Kia Sedona was going east on Sand Lake Road and crashed into a 2010 Nissan Altima.

The crash caused the Nissan’s driver to run off the roadway and into a poll.

Troopers said the driver of the Kia fled the area on foot after the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old Orlando man, died at the crash scene.

The Kia has been taken into evidence by FHP’s traffic homicide investigators.

Anyone with information about this deadly hit-and-run is asked to call 911.

