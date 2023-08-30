Driver hospitalized after crashing into Oviedo taekwondo studio

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo police said a driver crashed into a taekwondo studio where a class was in progress on Tuesday evening.
Police said the cat went off the roadway and crashed into the building near the intersection of Oviedo Boulevard and Mitchell Hammock Boulevard.
Officers said the woman driving the car was taken to a nearby hospital. Four people inside the building ranging from teens to adults suffered minor injuries but were not hospitalized.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
