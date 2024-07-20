Troopers: Train collides with car in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a car collided with a train Saturday morning.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on Noble Avenue, east of US-301, approaching railroad tracks.

Troopers said the 36-year-old Sumterville woman driver observed the railroad warning lights and crossing arms activated, indicating an oncoming train.

FHP said the driver attempted a U-turn at the railroad crossing and, in doing so, partially entered the path of the train.

As a result, FHP said the freight train hit the right rear portion of the car.

Troopers said neither the driver nor the train personnel were injured during the collision.

