Tropical Depression 7 develops in Atlantic, likely to become Gabrielle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 7 has developed in the central Atlantic and will continue to make its way northwest.

It is likely to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by either the end of Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Just about every model is an agreement that TD7 will turn northward before reaching the Caribbean.

There is not a lot of consensus on potential strength.

60% of models have the system remaining a tropical storm, while a few have it becoming a major hurricane.

The official National Hurricane Center track has it becoming a category 1 storm by Saturday so if it does become a major hurricane it won’t happen until next week.

Another area we are tracking is still a relatively weak tropical wave off the coast of Africa.

This spot has a 20% chance of development, and it’s too early to tell where it is going to go or how strong it could be since it is still at least a few days away from becoming better defined.

