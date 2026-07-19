Tropical Depression Two brings dryer conditions to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We closed the weekend with fairly quiet conditions, and more of the same is expected to start the work week.

The scattered showers and storms will fade away this evening, but some activity is possible overnight as Tropical Depression Two churns in the Gulf. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 19, 2026 (WFTV)

More dry air is anticipated for Monday. Just like the weekend, scattered showers and storms will be possible, but most will stay dry. Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s.

As Tropical Depression Two moves westward in the Gulf, even more dry air will be pushed into Central Florida. Just an isolated PM storm is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 19, 2026 (WFTV)

The drier air will remain in place to close out the work week. Once again, most of the region will stay dry Thursday and Friday, with warm highs in the mid 90s.

A more typical rainy season will likely return next weekend, with temps holding in the mid 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 19, 2026 (WFTV)

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