Tropical disturbance has slight chance of development in Gulf this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a disturbance off the Florida and Georgia coast that is associated with a broad area of disorganized thunderstorms.

This will cross over into the Gulf over the next 24 hours and will cause heavy rainfall in our area for the next couple of days.

As it moves into the Gulf, there is a small chance of tropical development.

The water temperature is warm enough, but it’s moving too quickly to have adequate time to build up into a full-fledged tropical system.

It only has a 10% chance of development over the next few days.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected along the Gulf Coast into Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana over the next two to three days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group