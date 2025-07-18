Tropical disturbance that soaked Florida could redevelop in the Gulf next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Invest 93L now inland over Louisiana, the tropics have turned quiet once again.

The National Hurricane Center does not expect any major activity in the Gulf, the Caribbean, or the open waters of the Atlantic over the next seven days.

However, there could be one area to watch later next week.

Moisture from the remnants of 93L will linger over the Deep South this weekend.

That moisture will return to Florida and the Gulf early next week, increasing rain and storm chances.

Just like last week, an area of low pressure could again form near or over the Gulf.

Should this occur, the low could attempt to organize further and become tropical in nature.

At this time, the potential of this development is very low.

