Tropical Storm Dexter stays out to sea as 2 other tropical disturbances under watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active as Tropical Storm Dexter continues to churn in the northern Atlantic.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two other tropical disturbances that are working to become organized systems.
Computer models show Dexter will become post-tropical by Wednesday or Thursday.
Dexter is not expected to make landfall or have any major impact anywhere in the Atlantic, providing some relief to coastal areas.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa is being monitored as it shifts westward.
Environmental conditions are favorable for it to develop into a tropical depression later this week or into the weekend.
This wave is expected to remain in the central Atlantic, away from land, minimizing potential threats.
Closer to home, a tropical wave off the coast of Georgia is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
A more defined low is expected to develop in the next day or two, with conditions favorable for it to become a tropical depression.
Fortunately for Florida, this disturbance is projected to move north or northeast by the weekend, following a similar path to Dexter.
