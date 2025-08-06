Tropical Storm Dexter stays out to sea as 2 other tropical disturbances under watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active as Tropical Storm Dexter continues to churn in the northern Atlantic.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two other tropical disturbances that are working to become organized systems.

Computer models show Dexter will become post-tropical by Wednesday or Thursday.

Tropical Storm Dexter Wednesday morning track

Dexter is not expected to make landfall or have any major impact anywhere in the Atlantic, providing some relief to coastal areas.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa is being monitored as it shifts westward.

Environmental conditions are favorable for it to develop into a tropical depression later this week or into the weekend.

What we're watching in the tropics

This wave is expected to remain in the central Atlantic, away from land, minimizing potential threats.

Closer to home, a tropical wave off the coast of Georgia is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A more defined low is expected to develop in the next day or two, with conditions favorable for it to become a tropical depression.

Fortunately for Florida, this disturbance is projected to move north or northeast by the weekend, following a similar path to Dexter.

