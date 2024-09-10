Tropical Storm Francine to become a hurricane before making landfall along Louisiana coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Francine will continue to strengthen Tuesday as it moves closer to making landfall.
Francine is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves closer to the coast of Louisiana.
The storm will bring heavy rains, storm surges, and a hung flooding threat to parts of Louisiana and Texas.
Francine could become a Category 2 storm before making landfall Wednesday evening.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a few tropical waves in the Atlantic that could strengthen this week.
Thankfully, none of the active tropical systems are currently threatening Florida.
