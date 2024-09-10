ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Francine will continue to strengthen Tuesday as it moves closer to making landfall.

Francine is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves closer to the coast of Louisiana.

The storm will bring heavy rains, storm surges, and a hung flooding threat to parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Watch: ‘Torrential rainfall’ possible Tuesday in Central Florida

Francine could become a Category 2 storm before making landfall Wednesday evening.

Tropical Storm Francine to become a hurricane before making landfall along Louisiana coast

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a few tropical waves in the Atlantic that could strengthen this week.

Watch: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

Thankfully, none of the active tropical systems are currently threatening Florida.

