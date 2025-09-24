Tropical Storm Humberto forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto formed Wednesday evening in the open Atlantic, while a second system could get close to the southeastern U.S. next week.

The 5 p.m. advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 40 mph.

Humberto is the eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Humberto is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane this weekend.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest and is expected to continue moving west-northwestward the next several days.

The second area being monitored, called Invest 94L, is slowly organizing near Puerto Rico.

This system has a High Development Chance and will likely be a depression by this weekend.

94L and Humberto may interact with each other, creating very high uncertainty about the long-term forecast for both systems.

Right now, 94L will likely move across the Bahamas next week, and could create marine and beach impacts along the east coast of Florida.

94L is a system that will need to be monitored should it drift further west than currently forecast.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Gabrielle remains a hurricane and is rapidly moving toward the Azores.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 100 mph, making Gabrielle a Category 2 storm.

Gabrielle will move across the Azores Thursday night into Friday, where Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group