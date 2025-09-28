Tropical Storm Imelda to impact Central Florida through Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Imelda and its impacts on parts of Central Florida overnight through Tuesday.

The scattered showers and storms will end this evening, but some activity is possible overnight in south Brevard. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, September 28, 2025 (WFTV)

Hurricane Imelda is expected to make landfall north of the Atlantic on Monday. This will bring windy conditions along the coast, elevated surf, and possibly outer rain bands. The rest of the region will see breezy conditions developing, with temps in the mid-80s.

Monday night will likely be the closest pass from Imelda. Gusty winds at the coast and additional rain bands will accompany it.

Imelda begins to pull away on Tuesday, but windy conditions will continue. The surf will also remain elevated for much of the week along the Atlantic waters.

Quieter weather likely returns for the back end of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Imelda.

