Tropical Storm Jerry nears Lesser Antilles, could become a hurricane by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jerry is closing in on the Lesser Antilles, where gusty winds and rain will arrive later Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center reported Jerry’s winds are around 65 mph, with the storm anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane by late Friday into Saturday.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the northern Lesser Antilles as Jerry moves west-northwestward, expected to turn northwest toward the islands later Thursday.

Interests in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands are advised to monitor Jerry’s track closely.

The storm is expected to be near or north of the islands from Thursday into Thursday night, with potential impacts including strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large swells.

In the longer term, Jerry is anticipated to turn northward and move into the North Atlantic, staying well east of Florida and the United States.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas with low chances of development.

A trough of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a very low chance of developing as it moves inland, and another area in the North Atlantic also has a very low development chance.

Residents in the northern Lesser Antilles should prepare for the approaching storm, while those in the Virgin Islands remain vigilant.

