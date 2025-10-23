Tropical Storm Melissa strengthening as Caribbean faces days of flooding and strong winds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa is bringing heavy rains and flooding to parts of the Caribbean, affecting Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

The storm is moving slowly, raising concerns about flooding, flash flooding, and landslides in the affected areas.

Melissa is expected to gradually strengthen and may become a hurricane by the weekend, with the potential to reach Category 4 strength by early next week.

Residents of the Caribbean islands are bracing for prolonged periods of strong winds due to Melissa’s slow movement.

The storm’s gradual strengthening poses a significant threat to the region, with meteorologists closely monitoring its development.

Although Central Florida is not expected to be impacted by Melissa, the situation is being monitored closely.

