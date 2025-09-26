Tropical threat developing near Bahamas; storm could form within 48 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential tropical cyclone Nine has been declared near eastern Cuba, and the system will likely produce marine impacts along Florida’s east coast.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 35 mph.

A potential tropical cyclone is a system that is not fully formed but will likely become one.

The complex is expected to be a tropical depression or storm by the weekend.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are posted for much of the Bahamas.

Additional watches and warnings are likely this weekend.

PTC Nine is expected to lift across the Bahamas this weekend and stay east of Florida.

The threat to marine and beach impacts is increasing along the east coast, and gusty winds will be possible right at the beaches Sunday into Monday.

PTC Nine is expected to push toward the Carolinas by mid-next week, where the threat of significant impacts is increasing.

Should it shift further west than currently forecast, the system is still one to monitor.

Humberto a major hurricane

Elsewhere, Humberto became a major hurricane in the open Atlantic.

The 5 p.m. advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center stated that it had winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 major hurricane.

Humberto is forecast to continue to intensify and is forecast to be a category four storm tonight or Saturday.

The storm could potentially threaten Bermuda by the middle of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on both systems in the coming days.

