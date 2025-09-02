Tropical wave in eastern Atlantic to possibly become Tropical Depression Gabrielle by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic will likely develop into a tropical depression by the end of this work week or this weekend.

If the storm develops beyond a tropical depression it will be the next name storm of the year making it Gabrielle.

As of today, many factors remain uncertain regarding this tropical wave.

Some models predict rapid development, and if that occurs, we will see this system become either a strong tropical storm quickly or a hurricane. When storms develop rapidly, they tend to turn north before reaching the Caribbean. This would be a favorable scenario for Florida.

There are other models that indicate it will stay relatively weak and move into the Leeward Islands early next week. This is when we will need to keep a close eye on the storm since it will enter the warm waters of the Caribbean before turning north, either toward our state or the Gulf.

It is still too early to know but over the next few days and into this weekend a clearer picture will begin to unfold with this tropical wave.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group