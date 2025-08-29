Tropics go quiet, but September could tell a different story

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics have turned quiet overall despite moving into the peak of hurricane season.

Fernand transitioned to a post-tropical state on Thursday, leaving meteorologists to monitor a tropical wave currently over far western Africa.

This wave is expected to move into the Atlantic over the holiday weekend, but it has a low chance of development according to computer models.

The statistical peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, and while the current lull in activity is notable, long-range computer models suggest a potential increase in activity later in September.

