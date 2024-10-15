The Tropics: Keeping an eye on the Western Caribbean & Eastern Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is still upon us and Channel 9 continues to monitor ongoing tropical activity.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said he’s watching one area in the Western Caribbean that is flaring up, as expected.

It is expected to produce lots of rain before drifting to the west.

WFTV Eye on the Tropics (WFTV staff)

The system will stay well south of Florida and the rest of the U.S., likely taking aim on Central America.

Another area Shields said he’s watching is out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

At this point, it is not well-organized; it simply bears monitoring, he said.

We could see some slow development out there by week’s end, but currently, there is no threat to Florida.

WFTV Eye on the Tropics (WFTV staff)

