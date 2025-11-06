Tropics to remain quiet as work week ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — After Melissa barreled through the northwestern Caribbean last week, the tropics look to remain quiet to close out the work week.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is indicating no major activity is expected over the next seven days.

Tropics watch (Source: WFTV)

November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season and is normally a fairly quiet month in the tropics.

The area for potential tropical activity shrinks dramatically, with the main corridor being the western Caribbean and the waters surrounding the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos.

Strong cold fronts also help usher any tropical development away from the U.S., with systems often moving in a northeastward direction into the open Atlantic.

While it is rare for Florida to get hit by a November storm, it has happened. In 2022, Hurricane Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach in mid-November.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group