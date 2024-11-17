Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Sara downgrades to Tropical Depression

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara is down to a tropical depression after making landfall in Belize earlier Sunday.

The 4 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with winds of 40 mph, making Sara a tropical depression.

Sara made landfall as a tropical storm along the east coast of Belize Sunday morning.

The storm will continue to weaken over the Yucatan Sunday evening and will become a remnant low either late Sunday or early Monday morning.

The remnants of Sara are still on track to lift northward into the Gulf and will be swept northeastward by a cold front. This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Central Florida late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Earlier, Sara dumps tremendous amounts of rain in Honduras, resulting in catastrophic flooding and mudslides.

