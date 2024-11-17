Local

Have you seen him? Police search for missing 4-year-old boy in Volusia County

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Waylon Childs (Florida Department of Law Enforcement /Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Ormond Beach are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Waylon Childs was last seen in the area of 600 blick of Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, maroon sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Law enforcement said to check areas with water.

Childs is 3 feet and 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731 or 911.

