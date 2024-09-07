Tropics Update: Tropical system possibly developing in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our next tropical system may develop in the coming days off the coast of Mexico.

An area of low pressure has formed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to organize further in the coming days.

This system is likely to become a tropical depression early-to-mid next week.

Read: ‘Hope and Justice’ Foundation marks five years in Central Florida

The complex is expected to lift northward and could impact Texas and Louisiana later next week.

The next named storm will be ‘Francene’.

Tropics Update: 9/7/24 (WFTV)

Elsewhere, another area of low pressure in the open Atlantic may develop further next week.

Read: ‘This is great’: Stand Down Event Helps Unhoused Veterans

This could become a tropical depression as it moves westward.

A third tropical wave may slowly organize some in the far eastern Atlantic next week.

Currently, none of these systems are threatening Florida.

Read: Camping World Stadium files renovation improvements with the City of Orlando

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group