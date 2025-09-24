Truck driver arrested after I-95 road rage shooting, troopers say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are investigating a road rage shooting between two truck drivers on Interstate 95.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 4:55 p.m. near mile marker 380 on northbound I-95 in Nassau County.

Troopers said a Hialeah man was driving a tractor-trailer and allegedly fired a gun at a box truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Kissimmee.

Investigators said the road rage incident escalated into a shooting when the tractor-trailer driver pulled alongside the box truck and discharged a firearm.

The box truck driver managed to evade the gunfire by moving into the left lane and shoulder, according to a report.

Troopers said after the shooting, the tractor-trailer continued northbound on I-95, while the box truck driver stopped and called for help.

Authorities confirmed that the box truck was hit by a projectile on the passenger side.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a report, witnesses and the victim provided descriptions that helped troopers identify the suspect vehicle.

This information led to the Georgia State Patrol trooper pulling over the tractor-trailer driver near mile marker 96 in Georgia.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was detained and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation into the cause of the shooting is ongoing.

