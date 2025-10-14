Truck runs through flock of birds in Port Canaveral, killing 35 instantly

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Friday, October 10, a truck ran through a flock of birds at the Port Canaveral Cargo Dock, killing 35 immediately and injuring others.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating the incident, which also resulted in 13 birds being euthanized due to their injuries.

FWC officers arrived at the scene following a call from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and carried out a thorough investigation. Their efforts included reviewing video footage, collecting physical evidence, gathering witness statements, and interviewing the suspect.

The Florida Wildlife Hospital and Wild Florida Rescue also participated in providing care for the injured birds. The investigation continues, with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Additional evidence will be submitted to the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office for review before charges are filed.

