Trump indictment: Supporters, protestors gather outside federal Miami courthouse

MIAMI, Fla. — In the hours before former President Donald Trump’s historic appearance in federal court, Miami was flooded with his supporters donning red, white and blue.
Though present in smaller numbers, those against Trump weren’t keeping quiet either with counter-protestors saying even a former president is subject to the laws of the nation he once led.
“Nobody is above the law,” anti-Trump protestor Luis Soto said.
A 49-page indictment details how prosecutors claim the former president jeopardized national security after he left office. UCF professor John Hanley said the indictment gives a good idea of the evidence in the case.
“We have the showing of the documents to other people, we have the haphazard retention of the documents, we have these recordings of him saying that he doesn’t have the authority to declassify them now,” Hanley said.
But Trump supporter Brenda Vitucci said she belives the charges are politically motivated.
“I don’t know if they are going to be dismissed right now but I hope that the majority are because I think it’s a sham,” she said.
All day security was present controlling crowds outside the courthouse with Miami police patrolling by foot and on bikes alongside federal agents.
During one tense moment, protestors swarmed Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as he crossed a grassy area in front of the courthouse, but security quickly rushed to his side.
