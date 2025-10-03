Trump pens letter to FSU football player recovering from shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ethan Pritchard is still in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital more than a month after being shot in the head. His family says he has been able to get out of bed but still has a long road ahead in his recovery.

His fight has caught the attention of the nation’s highest official: President Donald Trump.

Pritchard’s family says a cousin reached out to Trump. They received a letter in response expressing hope for his recovery. The president also praised Pritchard’s courage and tenacity, saying “Your courage reflects the power of the human spirit and your tenacity is an inspiration to so many. We hope you find comfort in the love of family and friends and that you will be uplifted by the abiding strength and support of all of those around you.”

The Florida State linebacker was shot in a case of mistaken identity in Havana on Aug. 31.

Pritchard, a former Seminole High School football star, was taking family members home when he was shot.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

