Trump’s pick to lead NASA heads toward confirmation vote Monday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next NASA administrator is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Jared Isaacman, known for his experience with private SpaceX missions, was initially nominated by Trump to be the next NASA Administrator, but his nomination was withdrawn in May due to a “thorough review of prior associations.”

If confirmed, Isaacman would lead NASA as it faces an aggressive timeline to send astronauts back to the lunar surface. This mission is part of NASA’s broader goals to advance human space exploration.

