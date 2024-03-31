Twenty One Pilots unveils ‘Clancy’ album and global tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty-One Pilots announced they will stop in Orlando KIA Center for The Clancy World Tour.

The tour will start in Denver, Colorado, on August 15.

Orlando is the 15th stop on the tour on September 11.

Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning on April 2.

The remaining tickets will be available during the general sale at 10 a.m. on April 5.

