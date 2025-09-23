Two $50K+ ‘Fantasy 5′ winning tickets sold at Orlando-area Publix stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — What are the odds? Two winning tickets for Monday night’s “Fantasy 5″ game were sold in the same city, at the same grocery chain, located along the same road.

Both tickets matched all five numbers in the Sept. 22 Evening Draw, the Florida Lottery announced.

Publix at Colonialtown in Orlando The Colonialtown Publix sold a winning Fantasy 5 ticket for the Sept. 22 Evening Draw. (WFTV staff)

One lucky winner bought their ticket at the Publix store at 1500 East Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando.

Another ticket was sold at Publix at 16825 East Colonial Drive in East Orange County.

Both were “Quick Pick” tickets, lottery officials said.

Publix store #0897 Publix store #0897, located in east Orange County, sold a winning Fantasy 5 ticket for the Sept. 22 Evening Draw. (WFTV staff)

The winning numbers drawn for Monday night’s Fantasy 5 game were:

15-17-25-29-35.

The Florida Lottery said those ticketholders will claim prizes of $51,482.01.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group