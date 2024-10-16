Two areas of interest in tropics, but neither concern Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two areas of interest exist in the tropical Atlantic, but neither system is currently a major concern for Florida.
The first area is a weak area of low pressure in the open Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles.
Computer models indicate some organization is possible, and the National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50% chance of development.
While it is on a favorable westward path to impact Florida, all major models indicate the complex will likely stay well south of the state or swing out to sea courtesy of a cold front next week.
This system could impact the islands this weekend and early next week.
A second area is in the northwestern Caribbean, a disorganized area of showers and storms.
This has just a 20% chance of development, and should it develop, it would quickly move westward into Central America.
