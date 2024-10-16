ORLANDO, Fla. — Two areas of interest exist in the tropical Atlantic, but neither system is currently a major concern for Florida.

The first area is a weak area of low pressure in the open Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles.

Computer models indicate some organization is possible, and the National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50% chance of development.

While it is on a favorable westward path to impact Florida, all major models indicate the complex will likely stay well south of the state or swing out to sea courtesy of a cold front next week.

Read: Cold front moves in dropping morning temps down into the 50s

This system could impact the islands this weekend and early next week.

A second area is in the northwestern Caribbean, a disorganized area of showers and storms.

This has just a 20% chance of development, and should it develop, it would quickly move westward into Central America.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

Two areas of interest in tropics, but neither concern Florida Two areas of interest exist in the tropical Atlantic, but neither system is currently a major concern for Florida. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group