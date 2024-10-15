Cold front moves in dropping morning temps down into the 50s

ORLANDO, Fla. — The coldest air in months is on the way, as a strong cold front sweeps through Central Florida Tuesday night.

Isolated showers will be possible overnight as the front moves through, but most will stay dry.

Morning temperature will drop to lows in the upper 60s.

Much cooler and drier air marches in for Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures really tumble Wednesday night as the core of the cool air moves into the state.

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with upper 40s now possible in parts of Marion and northern Sumter counties.

A warming trend does begin late in the week, along with breezy conditions and a few showers.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

