Two-day Atlantic red snapper season has arrived in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Today marks the first day of the two-day Atlantic red snapper season, with anglers taking to the waters to fish throughout the day and into tomorrow.

The season allows for continuous fishing, with enthusiasts having already spent the night on the water and planning to continue their efforts today and tomorrow. This limited season is a significant event for local fishermen, eager to catch the prized red snapper.

Reports indicate that the waterways are bustling with activity as numerous boats and fishermen participate in the season. The excitement and anticipation are palpable, with many hoping to make the most of the short window to catch red snapper.

The busy waterways reflect the high interest and participation in the Atlantic red snapper season, highlighting its importance to the local fishing community.

